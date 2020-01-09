All eyes on Rihanna’s new mascara

RIHANNA’S NEW mascara has caught our eye – and there’s good reason why.

The Bajan beauty announced that she was again expanding Fenty Beauty’s offering with a completely new product this week, giving fans a chance to replicate her fanned-out lash look.

Fenty Beauty fiends won’t have to wait long to get their hands on the brand’s Full Frontal Volume Lift and Curl Mascara, as it is set to be available to buy in store and online from January 16.

The mascara wand features a brush that promises to “load and lift” lashes on one side and “define and curl” on the other.

“I like to get every single little lash to expose them all. I wanted to make sure this mascara lets you do that. You get volume, lift, and curl all with one product and this amazing brush,” Rihanna said.

She added: “I love doing different looks with my mascara so it was important for me to have a brush that allowed me to do it all! Sometimes I’ll do a couple extra coats with the fat side of the brush just on the lashes in my outer corners for an extra eye-opening look to accentuate my eye shape!”

Ya done know that @fentybeauty was coming to dominate the mascara game too!! #FULLFRONTALMASCARA with a brush that lifts lashes on the fat side, and defines & curls on the flat side! Get it on January 16th at https://t.co/Gr3OPNUbFC @sephora @bootsuk @harveynichols #SephorainJCP! pic.twitter.com/v2YXoSL9Jx — Rihanna (@rihanna) January 7, 2020

Cosmetic brands are known for being creative with the names they give their products and Rihanna has continuously hit the mark with hers – and the full frontal volume lift and curl mascara is being released in Cuz I’m Black.

Reacting to the news on Twitter, fans shared images of the star promoting the mascara alongside former model Twiggy, remarking on the resemblance between the lash style.

Twiggy made the bold "spider lashes" famous in the 60s.



…@fentybeauty's marketing is just so well done. I stan the team. https://t.co/HWH2uiWoMe — muse. (@oh_scottie) January 8, 2020

Since its launch in 2017, Rihanna’s boundary-breaking makeup brand, which has been praised for its extensive range of foundation shades, has grown to offer an array of items including an equally inclusive concealer line, a lipbalm and selection of lip paints.

Fenty Beauty’s Full Frontal Volume Lift and Curl Mascara in shade Cuz I’m Black will be available to buy from the Fenty Beauty website, Sephora, Boots and Harvey Nichols.