Make a meal of things at home with Tan Rosie’s online cookery classes

WHAT WORDS spring to mind when you think of the Caribbean? Sandy beaches? Music? Dancing?…

Or perhaps, all the delicious Caribbean food you can eat, with a cool sea breeze, under the heat of the tropical sun? (we thought so!)

Well look no further, because if the thought of cooking delicious classic Caribbean dishes floats-your-boat, then enrolling on a Tan Rosie online Caribbean Cookery Masterclass course, will quickly get you up to speed and impress your family and friends with a little bit of Spice, in no time whatsoever.

In the comfort of your own kitchen, learn how to make such well-loved dishes as:

• Curry mutton

• Rice & peas

• Salt fish

• Fried dumplings

• Salt fish fritters

• Fried plantain

• Jerk chicken and much more…

Tan Rosie was founded in Birmingham UK in 2010, by mother-and-daughter business founders, Lee and Monica, whose ancestral roots originate in Carriacou, Grenada.

The inspiration for the business came from fond memories of the food they enjoyed tasting, and learning how to cook, while growing up as children.

In 2018, the Tan Rosie Cookery School was officially opened in Witton, Birmingham, with a mission to teach everyday people from around the UK, how to create wonderful Caribbean dishes at home, and has since gone from strength to strength.

Now in 2020, to spread their knowledge and love of cookery cross the world, Tan Rosie Online Caribbean Cookery School has diligently designed and recorded a programme of online courses for this very purpose, exclusively available to you online at https://tanrosie.com/tan-rosie-online-caribbean-masterclass-cookery-course/

Each cookery masterclass is full of easy to follow, step-by-step instructions, presented in a fun, relaxed atmosphere so you can go at your own pace.

Lots of hints, tips and advice throughout, as well as, background information, culture food, & history of the Caribbean

Full recipe pdfs and information on Caribbean ingredients available to download

1.5 hours on-demand videos

17 downloadable resources

Full lifetime access

Access on mobile and TV

Certificate of Completion

Food products and books are available to buy at www.tanrosie.com