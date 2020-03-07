Ambitious Amos Bursary highlights the business of sport

THE INNOVATIVE Amos Busary recently gathered over 100 students, mentors and guest supporters for an evening of inspirational speakers, discussions and networking. Venue for the occasion was Schroders in central London.

The Amos Bursary exists to ensure talented men of Afro-Caribbean descent have the opportunity to excel in education and beyond

Currently the Amos Bursary has 107 students, 60 alumni, 40 associates and over 250 mentors.

This event was entitled The Business of Sport. With products, brands, customers, revenues and expenses, debt, lenders and capital costs, people, policies and processes Sport is a big business.

POWER

Through the sponsoring of sports teams and events, the world’s biggest brands demonstrate the power of globally-reaching sports in the business world.

Sports also have customers: season ticket buyers, casual fans, broadcast viewers, broadcast and corporate partners, community partners, website visitors and social media followers.

LEARNING: Event attendees listening to Sarah Ebanja, chief executive of the Tottenham Hotspur Foundation

The purpose of the session was to give Amos Bursary students and guests insight into the world of sport.

The organisers wanted attendees to leave with a better understanding of how big sport is and how many opportunities exist for young people.

The event began with student introductions and Amos Bursary updates. Thereafter guest speakers took centre stage. Rob Tate, governance manager at UK Sport, Sarah Ebanja, chief executive of the Tottenham Hotspur Foundation, Rodney Hinds, sports editor of The Voice and Philip Jacobson, Nike, advertising manager all spoke prior to a Q and A session.