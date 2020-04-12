‘5G does not cause coronavirus’ say Caribbean tech experts

AS COUNTRIES around the world struggle to deal with coronavirus and keep people safe their efforts have not been made easier by the spread of rumours about the origins of the disease.

One rumour that has spread quickly online is that radio waves from new 5G networks have caused the disease.

Among the celebrities who have supported this view are actor Woody Harrelson, boxer Amir Khan and American singer Keri Hilson.

DELETED TWEET: Hilson says she deleted her claims on the advice of her managers

She originally told her 4.2 million Twitter followers: “People have been trying to warn us about 5G for YEARS. ‘Petitions, organizations, studies…what we’re going thru is the affects of radiation. 5G launched in CHINA. Nov 1, 2019. People dropped dead. See attached & go to my IG stories for more. TURN OFF 5G by disabling LTE!!!’

She continued: “Why do you think the virus is not happening in Africa like that? Not a 5G region.”

The tweet divided fans with some thinking she was misinformed and others believing she was onto something.

Hilson has since deleted the tweet on the advice of her management.

Threats against engineers

However the rumour has led to members of the public making threats against broadband engineers, both in the UK and the Caribbean, and making threats to carry out arson attacks on 5G network masts.

Now a body that represents the Caribbean’s information and communications technology sector has called the theories misguided.

CLAIMS: Actor Woody Harrelson ia another celebrity who claimed a link between 5G and coronavirus

The Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU) said in a statement that it had “taken note of the upsurge in the spread of misinformation that the introduction of 5G is the cause of COVID-19”.

It continued: “These rumours no doubt arise from the coincidental introduction of 5G networks around November 2019 and the commencement of the pandemic in Wuhan, China in December 2019.

“The coincidence led people to think there must have been some causal relationship between the introduction of 5G and the spread of the COVID-19 Virus.

Inappropriate responses

“This misinformation has triggered inappropriate responses from citizens resulting in the burning and destruction of infrastructure towers in some parts of the world, including Jamaica in the Caribbean.

5G NETWORK MAST: The Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU) said there was no link between the technology and coronavirus

The statement went on: “CTU believes that this is an unfortunate development since the telecommunication infrastructure is essential to our ability to maintain communications and business functions to sustain adequate levels of economic activity while trying to protect the public from the ravages of the CODVID-19 pandemic.

“CTU urges the public to ignore the misinformed commentaries on social media and not to respond inappropriately by destroying critical infrastructures at a time when it is more than ever needed to support all our efforts during this pandemic.”