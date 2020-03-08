Vincentian designer Kimya launches first signature fragrance in the Caribbean

DESIGNER KIMYA Glasgow successfully launched her signature fragrance last month in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines with the support of the INTERREG Trade Enhancement for the Eastern Caribbean (TEECA) project, which is coordinated by the Chamber of Commerce of Martinique (CCI Martinique) along with the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), the Territorial Collectivity of Martinique and the Caribbean Export Development Agency (Caribbean Export).

Kimya’s talent has been consistently recognised in the fashion industry both regionally and internationally. Over the last ten years, Glasgow showcased her collections at several fashion weeks and fashion shows in Miami, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Grenada, and most recently in Martinique.



Since 2014, Glasgow has also been a major participant and beneficiary of several of the OECS Competitive Business Unit (OECS CBU) programme interventions, and technical assistance programmes in the fashion and design sub-sector, especially under the ‘Regional Integration for Trade’ programme funded by the 10th European Development Fund (EDF).

The Vincentian entrepreneur has now taken her craft to the next level by launching her signature fragrance ‘Vanilla Orchid’ last month, as a result of the partnership concluded with Parfums des îles, a popular perfume brand in Martinique.

At the fragrance launch, Glasgow said she was honoured to collaborate with the Martinique-based company noting that Kimya Glasgow Designs is now the first fashion house that has its own signature fragrance in the entire Caribbean.

OPPORTUNITIES

Both companies benefitted from technical assistance under the INTERREG TEECA project, which seeks to increase reciprocal trade between Martinique and the English-speaking OECS countries, as well as to foster trade between OECS Member States and joint exploration of global market opportunities. The INTERREG TEECA project currently supports 29 companies from the English-speaking OECS and Martinique to access markets by reducing technical, language and cultural barriers that inhibit intraregional trade.



The Vincentian fashion designer also announced her intention to create more fragrances in the future.