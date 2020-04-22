Trojan Records to mark Bob Andy’s 50th anniversary hit ‘Young Gifted and Black’

TROJAN RECORDS, the legendary UK reggae label, are set to launch a campaign tied around the 50th anniversary of the hit single, Young, Gifted and Black, by Bob Andy and Marcia Griffiths.

The initiative makes nod to the music which marked a monumental UK chart and cultural moment 50 years ago in 1970 whilst equally spotlighting the plethora of young, black individuals making waves worldwide today in 2020.

With the campaign being centred around the 50th Anniversary of Bob Andy and Marcia Griffiths legendary track ‘Young, Gifted and Black’ charting top five in 1970, the campaign now has more resonance than ever due to Bob Andy’s recent passing in Jamaica.

A release from Trojan Records said the label decided to continue the initiative in honor of Bob’s outstanding contribution to music and undeniable talent, a true reggae visionary, he epitomises the message of the campaign and paved the way for so many young, black and gifted creatives.

Laurence Cane-Honeysett of Trojan Records said: “Bob Andy not only played an integral role in the development of Jamaican music, but also significantly contributed to the Trojan Records story, writing, performing and producing songs that were instrumental in establishing the label as the world’s most successful and influential reggae company. He will be hugely missed by us all”.

Content submissions will be housed on the newly created younggiftedandblack2020.com website, where this new activation invites the public to submit photos and video clips showcasing stories and examples of black excellence. This content will feature on the website and act as a rich digital tapestry depicting the diverse and remarkable stories of the young, black and gifted youth who are shaping the future.

Officially launched on April 10 with content submissions being accepted online and across social media platforms using the hashtag #younggiftedandblack2020, entries will be considered for inclusion in a new highly stylised music video, made to reimagine the message of the song for the modern day audience, breathing fresh air into its powerful lyrics.

Marcia and Bob’s performance of Young, Gifted and Black paired with the song’s powerful theme resulted in the track becoming one of the first reggae tracks to make it to the top 5 of the Official UK Chart in April 1970 over 50 years ago.

Originally recorded and released by Nina Simone in 1969, the song was a huge US hit and an anthem of the American Civil Rights Movement, while its positive message struck a chord with communities around the globe.

Laurence Cane-Honeysett said: “In times of such uncertainty, the campaign builds on the important narrative the track encompasses, all whilst restoring faith in humanity and proving that music is a universal language used to unite nations and sparking stories to inspire us amongst difficult circumstances.”