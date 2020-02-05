Reggae Boyz heading for Spain

JAMAICA’S REGGAE BOYZ will get a taste of Europe when they tackle Catalonia in an unofficial friendly at the Camp d’Esports on March 30.



Head coach Theodore Whitmore’s troops face a tricky task against the Catalan team in northeast Spain, who dismantled Venezuela 2-1 in April’s friendly, for their inaugural meeting.



The 13,500-capacity stadium, home to Division B club Lleida Esportiu, is a challenging cauldron for the Boyz ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



But the encounter gives Whitmore a chance to run his eye over some European-based players and those on the cusp of joining his squad.



While Jamaica are world ranked no.48, their opponents Catalonia are not affiliated with either FIFA or UEFA so are not permitted to compete in the prestigiousWorld Cup competition.



Sergio, the 43-year-old manager of Catalonia who is also the head coach with La Liga outfit Real Valladolid, has a plethora of players from the Spanish top flight to choose from.



Jamaica will be the 21st FIFA team to play against Catalonia, who have chalked up victories over Argentina, Brazil, France and Spain.



And one player vying a run out in Spain will be winger Ravel Morrison, who has yet to win a national cap for the Boyz but is biting at the bit for playing time. The former Manchester United protégé has just joined Championship strugglers Middlesbrough on loan from Premier League newcomers Sheffield United.

